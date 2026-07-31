Govt fails to address basic issues, Apni Party to launch campaign: Bukhari

Former NC MLA Akhoon joins AP

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 30: Apni Party president Syed Altaf Bukhari today alleged that the NC-Government had failed to address basic public issues, including electricity supply, road repairs and ration distribution, and announced that his party would soon launch a campaign highlighting day-to-day problems of people.

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Bukhari made the remarks while welcoming former MLC and National Conference leader Mohammad Syed Akhoon into the Apni Party fold. Speaking at the event, Bukhari said the party's "campaign of truth and politics," launched on March 8, 2020, was drawing support from people committed to serving Jammu and Kashmir.

Bukhari said people were facing prolonged power cuts while officials blamed transmission losses. "People are in so much trouble that the power is cut for six hours. When you ask the officials, they say, what should we do? We get orders from above.'"

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The AP president also alleged irregularities in the distribution of Government food grains, saying the promised additional ration had not reached beneficiaries. "The Government promised it will give 10 kilos in addition. They are not even receiving seven kilos properly. There is no one to listen," he said, claiming that "80 to 90 percent" of the population depended on Government ration and that delays in distribution were causing hardship.

He further alleged that roads across Jammu and Kashmir were in poor condition and accused the Government of failing to address corruption and public grievances. He added that revenue-related work remained pending for months and elected representatives were not receiving responses from officials.

Bukhari said his party would soon begin a campaign focused on basic rights and everyday issues of people. "After a few days, we will start a campaign because people cannot go on suffering," he said.

He also said unemployment, drug addiction and economic distress had created a "mourning atmosphere" in many households, alleging that "the people of Jammu and Kashmir are dying" because of mounting hardships, and accused both the National Conference and the Centre of failing the people.

Mohammad Syed Akhoon, the two time NC MLA from Hazratbal, who joined the Apni Party at the event, said he had spent six decades in the National Conference before deciding to quit.

Explaining his decision to leave the National Conference, Akhoon said he wanted to continue serving the people through the Apni Party. "I thought it appropriate to join the party so that I can also serve the people," he said.

Akhoon also questioned the National Conference's promises on restoration of statehood, alleging that the party had made commitments it could not fulfil and claiming that many of its assurances had "proved to be false."