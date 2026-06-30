Govt eyes export boost through global buyer-seller meet: CM

Inland container terminal under discussion

* Omar terms Punjab livestock levy illegitimate

Suhail Bhat &

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Irfan Tramboo

SRINAGAR, June 29 : Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today said his Government is making a "complete effort" to increase exports by bringing international buyers to the Union Territory, expanding the exporter base and improving export infrastructure, including pursuing an inland container terminal and a dry port.

Addressing participants at a two-day international buyer-seller meet at SKICC Srinagar, Omar said the Government has adopted a two-pronged strategy to promote exports.

"There are two ways for this. Either we take our weavers, handicrafts manufacturers and artisans out of Jammu and Kashmir, or we bring the buyers here from outside. We cannot take so many artisans out of J&K."

The buyer-seller meet, organized with the support of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), the Union government and the Ministry of MSME, has brought together artisans, self-help groups, agriculture producer organizations, startups, entrepreneurs and buyers from India and abroad.

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The Chief Minister said the event aims not only to help existing exporters expand their markets but also to create new exporters from among artisans and entrepreneurs who have so far sold only within Jammu and Kashmir or other parts of India. "The idea is not only that existing exporters export more, but that people who up until now have not been exporting, they also start exporting," he said.

Recalling his association with FIEO since joining the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry in 1999, Omar said Jammu and Kashmir traditionally exported its products through tourism rather than organized trade. "Our buyers came to us. They came in the shape of tourists but along with being tourists, they became our buyers," he said.

He said the decline in tourism during years of unrest forced artisans to seek new markets through exhibitions and buyer-seller meets. "We had to innovate. We had to go and look for our markets," he said.

The Chief Minister said this year's buyer-seller meet is different because it includes self-help groups, women entrepreneurs and artisans from remote rural areas, expanding participation beyond traditional handicraft exporters.

He said nearly 98% of Jammu and Kashmir's exports currently originate from four districts, Kathua, Samba, Jammu and Srinagar, leaving the rest of the Union Territory contributing only about 2%. "How do we grow this? How do we increase the number of exporters?" he asked, noting that the Government of India has set an ambitious target of doubling exports by 2030.

Omar said more than 30 foreign buyers from about 14 or 15 countries were participating in the event, giving local producers an opportunity to understand international market demand and tailor products accordingly. "It affords us an opportunity to try and understand what it is you want, what are the products you are looking for and try and tailor some of what we do to meet your requirements," he said.

The event also introduced a "Know Your Artisan" initiative, allowing buyers to meet the people behind Kashmir's shawls, carpets and other handicrafts. "We do not just want you to see the shawl, we want you to see the person behind the shawl," he said.

The Chief Minister urged artisans to interact with buyers and understand changing consumer preferences. "It is not necessary that whatever we make, they will buy. We should try to make that thing which they will not refuse to buy," he said.

Omar also said the government is discussing the establishment of an inland container terminal with the Centre and believes Jammu and Kashmir also needs a dry port to simplify exports. "The goods are ours. The export is ours, but because it goes out of another city, it is counted in their accounts," he said.

Ther Chief Minister said that export statistics maintained by the Jammu and Kashmir government differ from those of the Union Commerce Ministry because consignments are cleared through cities such as Delhi. "So our complete effort is to complete all the procedures here, so that it is easier for you to export," he said.

Responding to questions, Omar said about 40 foreign buyers from 15 to 16 countries across Africa, Australia, North America, Europe and Asia had attended the event despite regional geopolitical tensions.

"I do not know how many people FIEO invited and how many came," he said, adding that he hoped participation would expand further in future editions.

Asked about government support for artisans, he said the buyer-seller meet includes training sessions on export procedures, documentation, government assistance and subsidies. "Working with FIEO, the government is helping train both existing exporters and aspiring exporters," he said.

On tourism, the Chief Minister declined to comment on visitor numbers. "Do not talk about the number of tourists. People are coming. There is a traffic jam. Gulmarg is full. Pahalgam is full. People are earning. Let them earn," he said.

Asked about the reported peace process in West Asia and its possible impact on tourism, Omar said only a memorandum of understanding had been signed and not a final peace agreement.

"The peace deal has not been signed yet. Only the MoU has been signed," he said, adding that hostilities were continuing and expressing hope that "this war should end."

Meanwhile, Calling the levy imposed on livestock transporters passing through Punjab "illegitimate", the Chief Minister today said the J&K Government has renewed its demand for its withdrawal and warned that the issue would be taken up before the North Zone State Council if the charges continue.

Responding to protests by mutton dealers over the issue, Omar said he had personally raised the issue with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann several months ago and has now written to him again.

He said that he has urged the Punjab CM for the immediate intervention to end what he described as "unauthorized" collections from livestock transporters transiting through Punjab.

"The traders buy livestock in Rajasthan and sell it in J&K. They neither purchase goods in Punjab nor sell them there. They are only using the highway and should not be penalised for that," Omar told reporters.

A letter written by the Chief Minister to his Punjab counterpart stated that the issue was brought to his notice by the All Kashmir Wholesale Mutton Dealers Union, which alleged that livestock-laden vehicles bound for J&K were being stopped by contractor groups operating in connection with cattle fairs and subjected to unauthorised fee collection despite carrying valid permits and other required documents.

The letter said an internal committee of the J&K Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs had examined the matter and found that transporters were reportedly being compelled to make substantial payments per vehicle during transit without any apparent legal sanction.

It also noted that livestock movement is exempt from GST and warned that the continued imposition of such charges was placing an additional burden on the livestock trade, with a consequential impact on meat prices and consumers in J&K.

Referring to the longstanding ties between the two neighbouring states, the Chief Minister wrote that Punjab and J&K share "longstanding bonds of friendship, cooperation and economic interdependence" and said such practices, if found to be occurring, were inconsistent with the spirit of mutual cooperation.

Omar also flagged concerns over the upcoming tendering process relating to cattle fairs in Punjab, saying stakeholders feared the alleged collections could continue during the next contract period unless appropriate safeguards were put in place.

Seeking Punjab's intervention, the Chief Minister requested that the matter be examined to ensure the smooth, secure and unhindered movement of livestock transport vehicles through Punjab and that no unauthorised interference or collection of charges be permitted from transporters carrying valid documentation and complying with statutory requirements.

Expressing hope that the matter would be resolved, Omar said the Punjab Government should do justice to the traders.

"I hope the Punjab Government will do justice. If not, we will raise the issue in the North Zone State Council and urge the Centre to intervene because this tax is illegitimate," he said.

The Chief Minister's remarks came amid protests by mutton dealers, who have been demanding withdrawal of the levy, alleging that it has significantly increased transportation costs and adversely affected the livestock trade in J&K.