Home About
Android App iOS App Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Latest News / Govt Extends Tenure Of Agniveers By 2 Years

Govt Extends Tenure Of Agniveers By 2 Years

New Delhi, Nov 4: The government on Wednesday announced a two-year extension of tenure for Agniveers. The decision was taken by the Union Cabinet presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The move came weeks before around 18,000 Agniveers were...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
03:41 PM Nov 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img

New Delhi, Nov 4: The government on Wednesday announced a two-year extension of tenure for Agniveers.

The decision was taken by the Union Cabinet presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The move came weeks before around 18,000 Agniveers were to exit the armed forces.

Advertisement

Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani said all Agniveers will be given an opportunity for continuing their engagement in the armed forces.

It will depend on the performance and review of their performance, he said.

Under the Agnipath scheme, soldiers were recruited for a four-year term, with a provision to retain only 25 per cent of them in regular services. (AGENCIES)

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra