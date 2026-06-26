Govt extends APR filing deadline for employees by 7 days

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 25: Jammu and Kashmir Government has extended the deadline for submission of Annual Property Returns (APRs) by the employees on the Property Return System (PRS) Portal by seven days.

The extension has been granted after it was observed that some Government employees failed to file their property returns within the prescribed timelines, while others registered on the portal but did not complete the submission process.

Advertisement

According to a notification issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), defaulting employees can now submit their returns online through the PRS Portal within seven days from the date of issuance of the notification.

Employees facing OTP-related issues have been advised to update their mobile numbers and email IDs on the CPIS portal. For other technical problems, they may contact the designated support system (prs@jk.gov.in) for prompt resolution.