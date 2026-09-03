Govt exploits sentiments of DPs: Gurdev Singh

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Sept 2: Jammu Kashmir Sharnarthi Action Committee (JKSAC) unit District Rajouri held a meeting of its executive body at Dak Bunglow Sunderbani under the chairmanship of Col Kundan Kumar Khajuria (Retd.) which among others was also attended by Gurdev Singh, State president.

The participants in the meeting strongly expressed their resentment over Govt. order No. 105 JK (Rev) 2024 dated 16-08-2024 issued by J&K UT Government regarding the transfer of Evacuee's land on proprietary basis in favour of DPs of PoJK 1947. The order has been termed as a mockery of exploiting the sentiments of displaced persons in general and of PoJK in particular.

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The participants also strongly criticized the Revenue officials for pursuing the innocent DPs to apply for the transfer of proprietary rights granted to DPs vides the above said order. The members appealed to DPs not to fall in the trap of these revenue officials till the required clarifications are not given by the UT Govt.

Addressing the members, Gurdev Singh president JKSAC strongly condemned the Govt for issuing this illogical order without taking into considerations the problems confronted by DPs in respect of their allotted lands since the date of allotment. He said that the DPs never made such a demand for the reason that during all these years since attaining rights under Section 3-A of Agrarian Reforms Act & Govt Order 254-C of 1965 have been transferring their given rights over Evacuees & State lands through sale /mortgage/gift deeds etc and the transferee beneficiaries doing their multiple activities over such lands since last five decades without any hindrance.

He said that now the order No. 105 Rev dated 16-08-2024 and Govt Orders No 100 & 101 dated 02-08-2024 issued by J&K UT in respect of conferment of ownership rights to the displaced persons of 1965 over State land and conferment of proprietary rights to the West Pakistan Displaced Persons over State land respectively have stipulated conditions of continuous recorded personal cultivation of Evacuee's land or State land before conferment of ownership rights as applicable in terms of above mentioned government orders in favour of DPs.

JKSAC strongly condemns the action of the government in playing with the future and sentiments of the DPs and demanded abeyance of the orders immediately.