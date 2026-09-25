Govt examining possible link of cancer with pesticide exposure: Minister

“Experts, scientists to be involved in framing policy”

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 24: The Government is considering a comprehensive, science-based study to examine a possible link between pesticide exposure and rising cancer cases, with Minister for Agriculture Production, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Cooperative and Election Department, Javid Ahmad Dar, saying experts and major health and agricultural institutions could be involved.

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The proposal came during a Legislative Assembly discussion today on concerns over rising cancer cases and alleged health risks from spurious and substandard pesticides in major agricultural and horticultural areas.

Dar said experts, including professors and scientists, would be involved in examining the issue and framing policy measures.

"The experts will form policy, with professors and scientists. It is the concern of this House and the Government is also concerned about it, and there will be a development on it soon," Dar said.

He said a study involving the Agriculture Production, Health and Medical Education Departments, SKUAST-Jammu, SKUAST-Kashmir, SKIMS and SMHS could assess pesticide exposure, residue levels, usage patterns and related health data to strengthen risk assessment and preventive measures.

The issue was raised by Pulwama MLA Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra through a Calling Attention Motion, prompting Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather to call for urgent coordinated action by the Health and other concerned departments.

Parra drew attention to what he described as the rising incidence of cancer linked to the use of spurious and substandard pesticides, particularly in major agricultural and horticultural areas.

Rather termed the issue serious and called for urgent coordinated measures by the Health and other concerned departments.

"Spurious pesticides are not the only reason. This issue is very serious. The Health Minister should also take joint measures urgently," Rather said.

Speaking to reporters after the House was adjourned, Parra called for a joint Government effort to declare the rising incidence of cancer in J&K a "health emergency", claiming that around 70,000 cases had been reported in the Union Territory over the past five years.

He said the Government must go beyond treating cancer patients and identify the sources and reasons behind the reported increase.

"The Government must not only cure and treat cancer, but must see what is the source and reason, why is it spreading," Parra said.

Citing his constituency, Parra said 10 cancer-related deaths had been reported in Dagripora village of Pulwama and claimed similar cases were being reported across J&K.

"This is a health emergency. This is happening across areas. We want a joint effort to declare this as a health emergency," he said.

Parra also raised concern over the reported decline in J&K's fertility rate, claiming it had fallen to 1.2, which he described as the lowest in the country, and urged the Government to examine the reasons behind the trend.

On pesticide regulation, Dar said the Government had put in place a comprehensive enforcement mechanism to prevent the sale and use of spurious and substandard pesticides and promote their safe and judicious application.

He said the Agriculture Production Department was taking measures under the Insecticides Act, 1968, to regulate pesticide sale and use and prevent the circulation of substandard products.

Two Quality Control Laboratories, one each at Srinagar and Jammu, are functional for testing pesticide quality, while the enforcement mechanism is being strengthened to ensure compliance with prescribed standards, he said.

Dar said 5,772 pesticide samples were tested during 2025-26, of which 85 were found substandard. Action included 93 show-cause notices, 52 prosecutions and 22 FIRs, besides recovery of Rs 70,000 in fines.

During 2026-27, 1,658 samples have so far been tested, with 66 found substandard. Consequently, 19 licences were cancelled or suspended, 19 prosecutions initiated, three FIRs registered and Rs 1.33 lakh recovered in fines.

Dar also informed the House that 32 highly toxic pesticide formulations had been banned or restricted in J&K in accordance with Government of India advisories.