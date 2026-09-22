Govt Examining Extension Of Power Amnesty Scheme; Relief For Poor Consumers May Be Considered On Merit: CM

SRINAGAR, Sept 22: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today said that the Jammu and Kashmir Government is examining on merits the matter of reintroducing or extending the Amnesty Scheme for power consumers, while stressing that repeated waivers of electricity dues would be unfair to consumers who pay their bills on time.

Replying to a question by MLA Vikram Randhawa during Question Hour of the ongoing Autumn Session of the J&K Legislative Assembly, the Chief Minister, who also holds the Power portfolio, said that the matter regarding reintroduction/extension of the Amnesty Scheme for power consumers is being examined by the department on merits.

The question sought details on the proposed extension of the scheme.

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The Chief Minister said that while repeated amnesty schemes could have an adverse impact on the culture of timely bill payment, the Government could consider extending relief to people living below the poverty line and other underprivileged consumers on a case-to-case basis.

“Giving amnesty repeatedly is injustice with those who pay bills on time and it also encourages consumers not to pay bills on time and wait for amnesty,” Omar Abdullah said.

He, however, added that the Government can consider amnesty for poorer sections of society, with such cases being examined on merit.