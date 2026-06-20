Govt employee & father of active terrorist among 2 held

Were facilitating terror activities

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 19: Police today arrested two terror operatives in Kishtwar including a Forest Department employee, who happens to be father of an active terrorist. They were facilitating the terror activities in the sensitive district by arranging food, clothing and other items for the terrorists.

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The arrested persons have been identified as Tariq Ahmed Ginoo son of late Mohd Shaban and Mohd Iqbal son of Ghulam Abbas Wani, both residents of village Tander in Dachan area of Kishtwar.

Ginoo, a Government employee in the Forest Department, is father of active terrorist Mudassir, who has been operating in higher reaches of Kishtwar district.

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Mudassir is affiliated with Jehangir group of terrorists and has been active in the militancy since 2016.

The arrests were made in connection with a case registered at police station Kishtwar. With two arrests, the total number of the arrests in the case has gone up to four.

The action forms part of a sustained effort to dismantle terror support structures operating in Dachan area of Kishtwar district.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kishtwar, Naresh Singh, said that following a meticulous investigation, police arrested the terror operatives for their alleged involvement in facilitating terrorist activities.

The SSP said the duo is suspected of providing support to local terrorists operating in the region.

Earlier in the same case, Muneer Ahmed and Mashkoor Ahmed, both residents of Chatroo, were arrested for similar offences.

The SSP said the investigation is continuing to identify and apprehend all individuals linked to the network.

Singh said the investigation is going on to further dismantle entire terror network and all those involved in the terror activities will be brought to justice through due legal process.

``Police reiterates its zero tolerance policy towards terrorist and their support network and reaffirms its commitment to maintain peace, public order, and security in the region,'' he added.