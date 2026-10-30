Govt developing two literary villages for writers in Uttarakhand: CM Dhami

DEHRADUN, Oct 29 : Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Thursday that the government is establishing two sahitya grams (literary villages) for writers with residential facilities, modern libraries, seminar halls, and dedicated study spaces.

While participating in the closing ceremony of the 'Lekhak Gaon' International Festival-2026, at Lekhak Gaon in Thano here, he unveiled the Lekhak Gaon magazine, "Dharti ka Swarg Uttarakhand", and the booklet, "Devbhoomi ka Kavya Pushp".

"Lekhak Gaon serves as a symbol for ideas that provide direction to society, shaping both the present and the future. It not only offers a new platform for local talent within the state but also establishes a distinct identity for the state on the literary map," Dhami said.

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The chief minister said the government remains committed to further enriching Uttarakhand's literary heritage.

Recalling the late Bharat Ratna and former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Dhami said Atal ji was a true devotee of the written word: "His pen possessed the steadfastness of the mountains and the profound depth of the River Ganga." He said Atal ji taught people that words, too, can become instruments for nation-building.

Dhami emphasised that 'Devbhoomi' Uttarakhand has always been a hub for creativity, knowledge, and culture. "Ideas emerging from this land have consistently inspired society and driven it towards progress. Sages composed many great texts in Uttarakhand. The natural beauty of 'Devbhoomi' has always served as an inspiration for writers, poets, and thinkers," he said.

Union Minister of State Ajay Tamta, who also participated in the ceremony, said historic development projects are underway in Uttarakhand.

"Through the concerted efforts of the central and state governments, 'reverse migration' is steadily increasing in the border regions. There has also been a historic surge in the number of tourists visiting areas like Adi Kailash and the Niti-Mana region," Tamta said.

He pointed out that journeys which previously took five days can now be completed in just a few hours. (PTI)