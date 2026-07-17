Govt developing border villages as country’s first villages under VVP: Rajnath

‘Basic infra central to enabling military operations’

*We ensured that no citizen in remote area feels cut off

Sanjeev Pargal

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JAMMU, July 16: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today said the Government has been developing border villages, once referred to as the last villages, into the country’s first villages under the Vibrant Village Programme.

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Reaffirming the Government’s resolve to provide all forms of connectivity through roads, rail, air and digital infrastructure, the Defence Minister said the focus laid on infrastructure post-independence didn’t match the nation’s capabilities and requirements.

``We have ensured that no citizen residing in a remote area feels cut off from the mainstream,’’ he said while addressing the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) Strategic Infrastructure Conclave in New Delhi today.

Several border villages are being developed in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh under the Vibrant Village Programme besides other States.

He said even as state-of-the-art weapons and platforms are being inducted into the defence forces to address challenges posed by evolving nature of warfare; the ports, airfields, roads and tunnels will continue to play an indispensable role in the future.

``While outcome of the war is largely determined by military prowess, precision capabilities, modern technologies and basic infrastructure is central to enabling military operations,’’ Rajnath Singh said.

Asserting that sometimes, the first front of a war is not at the border itself, but on the road that leads our soldiers to the frontline, the Defence Minister said the person who builds that road is as vital a guardian of national security as the soldier who stands at the border.

He commended the BRO for adopting niche technologies to establish robust infrastructure and carry forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Government’s resolve of building world-class infrastructure, continuously strengthening national security, and transforming India into a Viksit Bharat.

Singh highlighted that over the past six-and-a-half decades, the BRO has transformed itself from a mere road construction agency to one of the world's most respected strategic infrastructure organizations.

He underlined achievements such as Atal Tunnel, Umling La Pass, and Sela Tunnel stand as "living testaments" to the BRO's capability and hard work, adding that its dedicated personnel have repeatedly proven that with a spirit of service to the nation, any challenge can be overcome even in the harshest of conditions.

Terming the BRO as a frontline organisation in adopting latest technologies, Singh made special mention of the tunnelling technology, which he said has brought about the revolution, from metro construction in cities to highway development in mountainous regions.

The speed with which the BRO constructs roads and highways across some of the world's most challenging terrains is "unprecedented", the Defence Minister said, and described it a reflection of the combined strength of human resolve and modern technology.

The two-day conclave, which commenced on Wednesday, served as a platform for deliberations on emerging technologies, innovative engineering solutions, digital transformation in planning, project monitoring and execution to improve productivity, sustainable construction methodologies and best practices aimed at accelerating the development of strategic infrastructure in India's border regions.

The event brought together senior military leadership, policymakers, infrastructure experts, BRO officers, industry leaders and technology partners to collectively deliberate upon the future of strategic infrastructure development.

The Defence Minister also presented awards for various BRO projects, recognising outstanding performance and excellence in infrastructure development.

He aunched two digital platforms for project management and recruitment, marking another significant step in the BRO's digital transformation and organisational modernisation.