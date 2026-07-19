Govt Defends Invitation To Rebel TMC MPs For All-Party Meet

NEW DELHI, July 19: After protests by the opposition, the Government on Sunday defended the invitation extended to rebel TMC MPs, who had joined little-known NCPI, to an all-party meet, saying they cannot be ignored as they have petitioned the Lok Sabha Speaker for recognition and separate seats.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also said that the people of the country want smooth functioning of Parliament and "not any turmoil" in the House, while urging all parties to "give their positive support to bills".

He was speaking after the all-party meeting convened ahead of the Monsoon session.

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As many as 20 out of 28 TMC MPs have revolted against the party leadership following its defeat in assembly elections in West Bengal and joined the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI).

Rebel TMC MPs Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar attended the all-party meeting, drawing protests from the opposition parties, which staged a symbolic walk-out. The opposition later returned to participate in the meeting.

"The NCPI requested recognition from the Lok Sabha Speaker; how can you ignore them? It is the government's duty to invite everyone," Rijiju told reporters.

Rijiju said the Government has listed eight bills for the Monsoon Session, and if there is additional business, it will follow necessary procedures.

He said in the past, protests by the opposition led to disruptions in the House, harming the interests of the country and its people.

"By protesting, no one is going to benefit politically. That is why I requested members of all political parties to take part in the proceedings wholeheartedly," he said.

The Minister said all parties should work together for the nation and the Government has noted the suggestions of the opposition.

"All parties have the right to speak in parliamentary democracy; I urge them to give their positive support to bills," he said.

The all-party meeting was chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Health Minister JP Nadda, Rijiju and opposition leaders from different political parties.

The monsoon session will begin on Monday and will continue till August 13. (PTI)