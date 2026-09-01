Govt Cuts Sugar Stock Holding Limit On Dealers To 2,000 Qtls As Retail Prices Stay Elevated

NEW DELHI, Sep 1: The Centre on Tuesday further tightened the stock holding limit for sugar dealers, cutting it from 4,000 quintals to 2,000 quintals, effective from September 15 to November 30, as it looked to rein in high retail prices of the sweetener.

The stock holding limit of 4,000 quintals, first imposed on August 1, will, however, remain unchanged for Kolkata and its extended metropolitan areas, "considering the specific market requirements of the region", the food ministry said in a statement.

The move is aimed at ensuring adequate availability of sugar in the domestic market and checking hoarding and speculative trading, the ministry added. (Agencies)