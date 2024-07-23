Govt cuts customs duty on gold, silver, mobile phones

NEW DELHI, July 23: The Government on Tuesday slashed customs duties on a range of products, including gold, silver, critical minerals, mobile phones and other electronic items, to cut input costs, increase value addition, promote export competitiveness and boost domestic manufacturing.

The duties were also reduced on Shea Nuts; marine sector goods like prawn and shrimp feed, and fish feed; inputs for the manufacture of these feeds like lipid oil; cancer drugs; other precious metals like silver and platinum; textile, steel, copper, capital goods, shipping, medical equipment and leather sector items.

The basic customs duty on coins of precious metals, gold/silver findings, and gold and silver bars was reduced to 6 per cent from 15 per cent. It was cut to 5.35 per cent from 14.35 per cent for gold and silver dore.

On platinum, palladium, osmium, ruthenium, and Iridium, the levy was cut to 6.4 per cent from 15.4 per cent.

The gems and jewellery exporters have been demanding for the last several years to cut duties on precious metals to boost exports and manufacturing.

“My proposals for customs duties intend to support domestic manufacturing, deepen local value addition, promote export competitiveness, and simplify taxation while keeping the interest of the general public and consumers surmount,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitahraman said.

“To enhance domestic value addition in gold and precious metal jewellery in the country, I propose to reduce customs duties on gold and silver to 6 per cent and that on platinum to 6.4 per cent,” she added.

The minister also proposed to undertake a comprehensive review of the rate structure over the next six months to rationalise and simplify it for ease of trade, removal of duty inversion and reduction in disputes.

On mobile phones and parts, she said that with a three-fold increase in domestic production and an almost 100-fold jump in exports of mobile phones over the last six years, the Indian mobile phone industry has matured.

“In the interest of consumers, I now propose to reduce the BCD (basic customs duty) on mobile phones, mobile PCBA and mobile chargers to 15 per cent,” she said, adding that customs duties are fully exempted on 25 critical minerals.

This will provide a major fillip to the processing and refining of such minerals and help secure their availability for these strategic and important sectors, the minister said.

Critical minerals, such as cobalt, copper, lithium, nickel and rare earth, play a crucial role in the production of clean energy technologies from wind turbines to electric cars. They are particularly in demand for the production of batteries for electric cars.

On the solar sector, the minister said that the energy transition is critical in the fight against climate change.

“To support the energy transition, I propose to expand the list of exempted capital goods for use in the manufacture of solar cells and panels in the country. Further, in view of sufficient domestic manufacturing capacity of solar glass and tinned copper interconnect, I propose not to extend the exemption of customs duties provided to them,” the minister noted.

To promote seafood exports, which have touched Rs 60,000 crore, a duty cut was proposed on certain broodstock, polychaete worms, shrimp and fish feed to 5 per cent.

“I also propose to exempt customs duty on various inputs for manufacture of shrimp and fish feed,” she said.

Similarly, to enhance the competitiveness of exports in the leather and textile sectors, the minister proposed to reduce BCD on real down-filling material from duck or goose.

On the electronics segment, Sitharaman said that to increase value addition in the domestic electronics industry, the duty was removed on oxygen-free copper for resistor manufacturing.

“I also propose to exempt certain parts for manufacture of connectors,” the finance minister said, adding that to incentivise domestic manufacturing, the duty is hiked from 10 to 15 per cent on PCBA (printed circuit board assembly) of specified telecom equipment.

Commenting on these decisions, Saurabh Agarwal, EY Partner, said the changes aim to boost domestic manufacturing in these sectors.

Tanushree Roy, Director, Nangia Andersen India, said the move would lead to lowering administrative burdens and increase predictability for businesses, boosting competitiveness and attracting foreign investment.

“Addressing duty inversion would support local industries by making raw materials more affordable, stimulating manufacturing,” Roy said.

Gulzar Didwania, Partner, Deloitte India, added that the overall objective of the customs-related proposals is to review and rationalise customs duty over the next six months to encourage domestic value-addition, enhance export competitiveness, remove inverted duty structure, and reduce disputes with the authorities. (PTI)