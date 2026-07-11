Govt continues, repurposes Smart City Companies

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 10: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has approved the continuation and repurposing of Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL) and Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL) as permanent Government agencies for urban project implementation and asset management after the closure of the Smart Cities Mission in 2025.

Acting on a decision of the Council of Ministers, the Housing and Urban Development Department said the two Special Purpose Vehicles will now oversee operation and maintenance of Smart City assets, implement future urban development projects under Central and UT Government schemes, provide project management consultancy and technology-based support to urban local bodies, and manage revenue-generating assets.

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The Government has also approved revenue-sharing arrangements with departments and urban local bodies to ensure the long-term sustainability of Smart City infrastructure.

As per the order, limited financial support will be provided for up to three years under a phased plan to help the companies become financially self-sustaining, except for the policy-mandated e-bus ticket subsidy.

The Housing and Urban Development Department has been authorised to issue necessary orders and execute agreements for implementing the decision.

The Government has also ordered the constitution of an independent evaluation committee to assess the impact of Smart Cities Mission projects in Jammu and Kashmir, with its composition and terms of reference to be notified separately.