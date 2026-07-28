Govt Constitutes Inquiry Committee To Probe Patient's Death At SKIMS Hospital
SRINAGAR, July 28: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has constituted a three-member inquiry committee to investigate the death of a patient at SKIMS Medical College Hospital (JVC Hospital), Bemina, on April 26 this year. See Order Copy Click Here...... ...
SRINAGAR, July 28: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has constituted a three-member inquiry committee to investigate the death of a patient at SKIMS Medical College Hospital (JVC Hospital), Bemina, on April 26 this year.
See Order Copy Click Here......
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