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Home / Latest News / Govt Constitutes Inquiry Committee To Probe Patient's Death At SKIMS Hospital

Govt Constitutes Inquiry Committee To Probe Patient's Death At SKIMS Hospital

SRINAGAR, July 28: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has constituted a three-member inquiry committee to investigate the death of a patient at SKIMS Medical College Hospital (JVC Hospital), Bemina, on April 26 this year. See Order Copy Click Here...... ...

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Daily Excelsior
07:28 PM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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SRINAGAR, July 28: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has constituted a three-member inquiry committee to investigate the death of a patient at SKIMS Medical College Hospital (JVC Hospital), Bemina, on April 26 this year.

See Order Copy Click Here......

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