Govt constitutes inquiry committee to probe patient death at GMC Rajouri

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, June 12: Following a strong protest by some locals and demand of two MLAs, Government constituted a high-level inquiry committee to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the recent death of a patient at Government Medical College (GMC) and Associated Hospital, Rajouri.

According to Government Order No. 472-JK (HME) of 2026 dated June 12, issued by the Health and Medical Education Department, the committee has been entrusted with carrying out a fair, impartial, and transparent inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the death of Nusrat Jahan at GMC Rajouri.

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The three-member committee will be headed by Prof (Dr) Pramod Kalsotra, Principal, Government Medical College, Udhampur, as Chairperson. The other members include Dr Abdul Gani, Department of Orthopaedics, Government Medical College Jammu, and Dr Narinder Bhutial, Medical Superintendent, Government Gandhi Nagar Hospital, Jammu.

The panel has been directed to thoroughly examine all facts and circumstances related to the patient's death, investigate the allegations made by the deceased's family, and assess whether the treatment and medical care provided by the attending healthcare professionals adhered to established clinical protocols and standards.

The inquiry committee will also determine whether any negligence, omission, or deviation from accepted medical practices occurred and fix responsibility, if any, for lapses in preparedness, medical intervention, or service delivery.

It has been directed to submit a detailed report, supported by documentary evidence, to the Administrative Department within the stipulated timeframe from the issuance of the order.

Earlier, a large number of youth and social activists staged a peaceful protest outside GMC Rajouri, demanding justice in the death of Nusrat Jahan and raising serious concerns over the functioning of the hospital administration.

The protesters called for strict action against the doctors allegedly involved in the treatment of Nusrat Jahan, whose death has triggered widespread concern and public outrage across Rajouri district. They urged the Government to ensure a fair, transparent, and time-bound investigation, and to fix responsibility on those found guilty of negligence or misconduct.

MLA Budhal, Javed Iqbal Choudhary and MLA Thanamandi, Muzaffar Iqbal Khan, in a joint letter to the Chief Secretary, J&K, had also demanded a high-level inquiry into the alleged negligence of hospital authorities in the death of Nusrat Bano.