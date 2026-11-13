Govt Constitutes Industrial Tribunals, Appoints Enquiry Officers, Appellate Authority Under Industrial Relations Code

Jammu, Nov 13: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has issued three separate notifications under the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, constituting Industrial Tribunals and appointing Enquiry Officers and Appellate Authority in the Union Territory.

As per the first notification issued by the Labour and Employment Department, Civil Secretariat Jammu, the Lieutenant Governor, UT of Jammu and Kashmir, in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 44 of the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, has constituted an Industrial Tribunal with headquarters at Jammu / Srinagar respectively for adjudication of industrial disputes and for performing such other functions as may be assigned to it under the said Code.

In the second notification, the Lieutenant Governor, in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 85 of the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, has appointed the following officers as Enquiry Officers for the purposes of said section.

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Deputy Labour Commissioner, Jammu for all industrial establishments in Jammu Division.

Deputy Labour Commissioner, Kashmir for all industrial establishments in Kashmir Division

In the third notification, the Lieutenant Governor, in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (a) of section 2 of the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, has appointed the Labour Commissioner, J&K as the Appellate Authority for the purpose of the said Code.

All the orders have been issued by order of the Lieutenant Governor.