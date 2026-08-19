Govt constitutes District Highway Safety Task Forces

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 18: In compliance to the Supreme Court order, Government of Jammu and Kashmir today accorded sanction to the constitution of District Highway Safety Task Forces in the Union Territory of J&K.

Headed by the District Magistrate concerned, the seven member Task Force will monitor removal of encroachments at unauthorized points on National Highway and other major roads. It will review regulation of land use adjoining highways and recommend corrective measures.

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Further, the Task Force will identify the accident prone locations and recommend engineering enforcement besides awareness interventions for mitigation of road accidents. It will oversee highway surveillance, enforcement activities, traffic management measures and other road safety initiatives.

SSP, ADC/SDM, ARTO concerned, representative of the NHAI/NHIDCL/PWD, one representative each from Traffic Police and Urban Local Body concerned will be members of the Task Force. The Chairperson may co-opt any other member as may be necessary for effective discharge of the mandate.