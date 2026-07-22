Govt constitutes committee to examine career progression of PAAs

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 21: In a significant step towards addressing the long-pending service concerns of Panchayat Accounts Assistants (PAAs), the Jammu and Kashmir government has constituted a high-level committee to examine and finalize a comprehensive proposal on the Assured Career Progression (ACP) of the cadre.

The move is expected to provide a major impetus to resolve the long-pending service matters of nearly 1,700 Panchayat Accounts Assistants, who have been awaiting a structured career progression framework, including service rules and promotional avenues, since their recruitment through the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB).

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According to Government Order No. 109-JK (RD&PR) of 2026, issued by the Secretary, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, the five-member committee has been entrusted with examining all aspects of the matter and preparing a comprehensive proposal for the career progression of Panchayat Accounts Assistants serving in the department.

The committee will be headed by the Director, Rural Development, Kashmir, as Chairperson. Its members included the Director Finance, RDD&PR; the Additional Secretary (Works), RDD&PR; the Deputy Legal Remembrance (P), RDD&PR and the Under Secretary (R), RDD&PR, who will function as the Member Secretary.

The committee has been directed to submit its recommendations, along with the relevant records, to the Administrative Department within a stipulated timeframe to facilitate consideration of the proposal by the Government.