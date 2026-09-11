Govt Considering Phased Regularisation Of Daily Wagers, Workers: DyCM

SRINAGAR, Sep 11: The Jammu and Kashmir government is considering a phased approach to regularising daily wagers and workers engaged across various departments, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary said on Friday.

Speaking on the sidelines of Kashmir Expo 2026, Choudhary said the demands of daily wagers were genuine and legitimate, but urged them to remain patient and not allow the issue to be politicised.

He said regularisation of daily wagers is a commitment made by the National Conference in its manifesto, while Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had also assured the Legislative Assembly that the matter would be addressed. “Daily wagers are engaged across departments. They have the right to be regularised and deserve equal rights,” Choudhary said.

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The Deputy Chief Minister said a committee headed by the Chief Secretary was examining the matter and that the government was working towards a phased solution for regularisation.

He also appealed to the workers not to go on strike, saying they were an important part of the government machinery and assuring them that their genuine demands would be addressed.

On Kashmir Expo 2026, Choudhary appreciated the efforts of artisans, officers and various departments in preserving Jammu and Kashmir’s traditional heritage and promoting handmade products.

He urged people to purchase traditional products, particularly Kashmiri shawls, saying they were no less valuable than branded goods and that supporting local artisans would encourage them to preserve the region’s rich heritage.

On Vande Mataram, Choudhary said the song had a historic association with India’s freedom struggle and described it as the song of martyrs and freedom fighters.

He said people had the right to raise legitimate demands, referring to the demands being raised in Ladakh and reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir too was seeking restoration of statehood. (KNO)