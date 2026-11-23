Srinagar, Nov 23: Education Minister Shameema Firdous on Monday said that the government is considering announcing winter vacation from December 01 for the elementary level classes.

“Our primary focus is the health of the children. Keeping in view the cold weather conditions, we are considering vacation of elementary level classes from nursery to 5th front the December-01,” the minister said.

She also said that the government was receiving different feedback from the parents regarding the winter vacation.

Advertisement

“We are getting two different responses from the parents, some parents are in favor of the vacation and some are saying that it is early to announce the vacation,” the minister added. (KNO)