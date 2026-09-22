Govt Committed Towards Development Of Tourism In Jammu; Focus On New Destinations, Circuits And Year-Round Promotion: CM

SRINAGAR, Sept 22: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today stated that the Government has adopted a comprehensive and multi-pronged strategy for the development, promotion and diversification of tourism in Jammu Division, with a focus on developing new and emerging destinations and positioning Jammu as a year-round tourist destination at the national and international levels.

Replying to a question raised by MLA Jammu East Yudhvir Sethi during the ongoing Autumn Session of the J&K Legislative Assembly, the Chief Minister, who also holds the Tourism portfolio, said the strategy combines developmental interventions with sustained promotional activities to diversify the tourism product of Jammu Division.

He said the Tourism Department is focusing on pilgrimage, heritage, adventure, eco, nature, rural, cultural, wellness and leisure tourism, besides strengthening infrastructure and improving tourist amenities at existing and emerging destinations.

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Major destinations where developmental interventions have been taken up or initiated include Suchetgarh, Shiv Khori, Sudhmahadev, Patnitop, Basholi, Bhaderwah/Gatha, Mansar, Baradari, Kesari Hills and Behra/Qasab.

The interventions include creation and upgradation of tourism infrastructure and public amenities, destination facilities, beautification, connectivity-related works and development of tourism assets according to the requirements of individual destinations.

The Chief Minister said the Government is also laying emphasis on developing new and emerging destinations to decongest established tourist centres and ensure wider distribution of tourism-related economic activity across Jammu Division.

On promotion, he said the Department has undertaken sustained publicity, advertising and promotional campaigns at local, national and international levels. During April 2025 to March 2026, 110 events and festivals were facilitated or participated in, while 43 events and festivals were covered during April-August 2026.

District-wise and category-wise publicity literature has also been prepared and disseminated through Travel Marts, Expos, Festivals, Melas and Yatras. Digital platforms including Facebook, Instagram and X have been utilised for promotion, alongside campaigns undertaken in collaboration with tourism stakeholders.

At the national level, the Department participated in major tourism events including GITB Jaipur, TTF Ahmedabad, IATO Convention Puri, ITM Jaipur, IITE Madurai, SATTE-2026 New Delhi and ITM Dehradun. International participation included IFTM Top Resa, Paris; World Travel Market, London; and ITB Singapore, providing wider exposure to the tourism products of J&K.

The Chief Minister said the Government has also undertaken development of dedicated pilgrimage circuits in Jammu Division. Under the Capex Plan 2020-21, five pilgrimage circuits were sanctioned and are currently under progress.

These include the Mansar Circuit (Phase-I) with a project cost of ₹9.81 crore, Shiv Khori Circuit at ₹3.14 crore, Utterbehni Circuit at ₹8.50 crore, Purmandal Circuit at ₹9.82 crore and Sukrala Circuit at ₹3.92 crore.

At present, 29 works are actively ongoing under these circuits, with an approved cost of ₹5.14 crore.

The Chief Minister said completion of these circuits is expected to strengthen local economies and create employment opportunities for local youth. The Government is also encouraging local participation in tourism through opportunities in homestays, tourist guiding and other tourism-related services.

On the allocation of funds, the Chief Minister informed the House that the approved budget for tourism-related development activities in Jammu Division increased from ₹56.50 crore in 2023-24 to ₹61.15 crore in 2024-25 and further to ₹62.85 crore in 2025-26.

For Jammu East Constituency, the allocation stood at ₹2.12 crore in 2023-24, ₹2.28 crore in 2024-25 and ₹1.41 crore in 2025-26.

He said the Government’s approach is aimed at broadening Jammu’s tourism base, developing diverse tourism products and ensuring that the benefits of tourism reach newer destinations and local communities across the Division.