Govt committed to strengthen healthcare infrastructure, patient care across J&K: Sakeena

* Announces additional block for Gousia Hospital Khanyar

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 12: Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education, Sakeena Itoo, today said that the Government is committed towards strengthening the healthcare infrastructure and ensuring quality patient care across Jammu and Kashmir.

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The Minister made these remarks during her day-long tour of healthcare institutions and medical facilities in the Khanyar and Hazratbal constituencies.

She was accompanied by MLA Khanyar, Ali Mohammad Sagar and MLA Hazratbal, Salman Ali Sagar besides others.

During the tour, the Minister visited the Urban Public Health Centre (UPHC) at S.R. Gunj and inspected the ongoing upgradation works. She directed the concerned authorities to expedite completion of the remaining works, including the rooftop, approach road and lift facility, so that the upgraded facility can be dedicated to the public at the earliest.

S.R. Gunj Hospital, a century-old vital healthcare institution in the core of Srinagar's historic Shahr-e-Khaas downtown, has long served generations in the densely populated old city mohallas. It has witnessed massive upgradation under the tireless efforts of MLA Khanyar Adv. Ali Mohammad Sagar, with the revamped facility set for inauguration within the next month.

The Minister also visited Gousia Hospital, Khanyar, where she announced construction of an additional block on a nearby identified site to improve healthcare facilities for the local population and address the issues of space constraints and parking.

She directed the concerned departments to ensure all required formalities are completed promptly and the Detailed Project Report (DPR) is prepared for the project.

Inspecting the Sub-District Hospital (SDH) at Habbak Chowk, Hazratbal, the Minister announced that work on the approved 50-bedded hospital block will commence shortly.

The Minister stated that the Government is focused on ensuring better patient care and modern healthcare facilities so that the people, particularly the economically weaker sections, do not have to depend on private hospitals for quality treatment.

She highlighted that significant improvement has been witnessed in the health sector. She informed that around 400 new doctors are being deployed across Jammu and Kashmir to address the staff shortages and improve service delivery.

"We are identifying and addressing the existing gaps in the healthcare system. Our objective is to provide accessible, affordable and quality healthcare to every citizen," she said.

The Minister assured that the foundation stone for the new projects would be laid soon and that regular monitoring would be undertaken to ensure their timely completion and dedication to the public. She also appealed to the public to contribute towards maintaining cleanliness and sanitation in healthcare institutions, stressing that community participation is essential for better healthcare outcomes.

Later, the Minister visited Burzahama and directed the concerned authorities to identify suitable land for construction of a Primary Health Centre (PHC) to cater to the healthcare needs of the local population.