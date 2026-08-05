Govt committed to promote industrial growth, attract investments

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 4: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has issued a rejoinder to an editorial titled “Self-Inflicted Industrial Isolation” published in this newspaper on July 29, 2026, saying the article was published without seeking the Government’s inputs, comments or factual clarifications and, therefore, did not present the complete picture.

The Government said it remains committed to leveraging suitable Government of India initiatives to promote industrial growth, attract investments and generate employment in the Union Territory.

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It clarified that the Modified Special Incentive Package Scheme (M-SIPS), introduced in 2012 and revised in 2015, remained open for applications till December 31, 2018, while the Electronics Manufacturing Clusters (EMC) Scheme, launched in 2012 and later restructured as EMC 2.0, accepted applications up to March 31, 2024.

According to the rejoinder, these schemes were operational during a period when Jammu and Kashmir faced major challenges related to industrial infrastructure, connectivity, logistics, market access and investor confidence, making it difficult to attract investments of the scale envisaged under the schemes.

It said the EMC Scheme provided financial assistance of up to Rs 50 crore, later enhanced to Rs 75 crore under EMC 2.0, but establishing a viable electronics manufacturing cluster required at least 800 kanals (100 acres) of land and substantial infrastructure investment, making the available assistance inadequate in the local context.

The Government further said the M-SIPS scheme offered capital incentives directly to eligible electronics manufacturing units, but no unit from Jammu and Kashmir applied under it due to infrastructural constraints and the absence of a mature electronics manufacturing ecosystem.

Highlighting recent progress, the Government said the Union Territory recorded grounded investments worth Rs 5,824.42 crore during 2025-26, the highest ever in a single financial year and 13 times higher than the pre-policy period.

Since 2020-21, investments worth Rs 16,302 crore have been realised, reflecting sustained industrial growth.

It also noted that Jammu and Kashmir was recognized as a “Top Achiever” and ranked fifth among all States and Union Territories in the Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP) 2024.

The Government reiterated its commitment to pursuing initiatives that promote industrial development, attract investment and create employment opportunities in Jammu and Kashmir.