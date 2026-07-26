Govt committed to engage with employee organisations through regular dialogue: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

New Delhi, July 25: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Earth Sciences, and Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh today said that the Government remains committed to engage with employee organisations through regular dialogue and constructive consultations.

The Minister said that the Government's unwavering focus on transparency, accountability and employee welfare has led to the resolution of several legacy service-related grievances that had remained pending for nearly 25 to 30 years. He said responsive governance, timely decision-making and sustained administrative reforms have transformed grievance redressal into a key pillar of public administration, ensuring that long-pending issues of Government employees are addressed in a fair, rule-based and time-bound manner.

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Dr. Singh made these observations while interacting with a 12-member delegation of the Bhartiya Postal Employees Federation (BPEF), affiliated with the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), led by its general secretary Ananta Kumar Pal, at his official residence in New Delhi. The delegation comprised representatives of postal employees from Bihar, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and several other States, reflecting the Federation's pan-India representation.

The delegation discussed a wide range of issues concerning postal employees, including service matters, employee welfare, recognition-related issues and the need for expeditious resolution of pending administrative and legal matters. It also highlighted issues requiring coordinated consideration across departments and sought continued support for addressing genuine employee concerns within the established legal and administrative framework.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said that the Government remains committed to engaging with employee organisations through regular dialogue and constructive consultations.