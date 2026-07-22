Govt Clears ₹255 Crore For Two Unity Malls In J&K; Srinagar, Jammu To Get Major Trade Hubs

Move Aimed at Boosting Handicrafts, Tourism, Local Entrepreneurship and Employment Across UT: CM Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, July 22: In a significant boost to Jammu and Kashmir’s economy and traditional crafts sector, the Government has approved the establishment of two state-of-the-art Unity Malls in the Union Territory at a total estimated cost of ₹255 crore, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced on Tuesday.

Sharing the development through his official X account, the Chief Minister said that one Unity Mall will be constructed in Srinagar and another in Jammu, with both projects envisioned as landmark commercial and cultural destinations.

The proposed malls will serve as dedicated platforms to showcase and market locally produced handicrafts, handloom products, GI-tagged items, indigenous crafts and goods manufactured by regional entrepreneurs, helping artisans and small businesses gain greater market access.

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Officials said the initiative is designed to strengthen Jammu and Kashmir’s traditional industries by creating modern retail and exhibition spaces while enhancing opportunities for local craftsmen, self-help groups and startups.

The Unity Malls are also expected to emerge as key attractions for tourists, offering authentic products from across the region under one roof. Besides preserving the Union Territory’s rich cultural heritage, the projects are likely to generate new employment opportunities and stimulate trade and economic activity.

The government believes the initiative will provide a major fillip to the promotion of Jammu and Kashmir’s unique artisanal heritage while contributing to sustainable economic growth through tourism, commerce and local enterprise. (KNC)