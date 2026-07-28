Govt can’t exploit worker for 28 years and call him casual: HC

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 27: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has held that the Government cannot continue taking the services of an employee for nearly three decades and still describe him as a casual worker, while clarifying that long service does not automatically confer a right to regularisation against a higher post reserved for direct recruitment.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Sindhu Sharma and Justice Rajesh Sekhri partly allowed two petitions filed by the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir against orders passed by the Central Administrative Tribunal, Jammu Bench, in favour of Aftar Hussain, who had been working in the Sericulture Department since 1998.

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The High Court upheld Hussain's entitlement to regularisation but modified the Tribunal's direction to regularise him as a driver. Instead, the Bench ordered the Government to immediately regularise him as an orderly in the entry-level grade with effect from the date he completed seven years of service.

The court further directed that Hussain be granted all consequential benefits, emoluments and arrears from the date of his regularisation. The exercise has to be completed within three months from the date the judgment is made available to the authorities.

Hussain was initially engaged as a casual-hand driver by the Sericulture Development Department on August 20, 1998. His engagement was extended from time to time, with the Government maintaining that he had been appointed purely on a need basis and had worked only for a limited number of days each month.

Hussain, however, claimed that he had continuously discharged duties as a driver against a clear vacancy created following the retirement of a permanent driver in July 1998. He sought regularisation and permanent absorption on the post on which his services had been utilised for years.

The Tribunal, through two orders dated September 22, 2025, had accepted his claim and directed the authorities to regularise him as a driver under the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Special Provisions) Act, 2010, with all associated service benefits and arrears.

Challenging the Tribunal's orders, Government Advocate Suneel Malhotra argued that Hussain was admittedly engaged as a casual labourer and could not be regularised as a driver because the post was required to be filled exclusively through direct recruitment under the J&K Sericulture Subordinate Service Rules.

Senior Advocate Surinder Kour, assisted by Advocate Manpreet Kour, appeared for Hussain and submitted that the employee's continuous service for 28 years against an available post could not be ignored merely by describing his engagement as casual or need-based.