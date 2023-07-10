Govt bias against PoJK DPs living in other parts of country

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 10: Mirpur Balidan Bhawan Samiti, Delhi has alleged that families of displaced persons from PoJK, settled in Delhi and other parts of the country are facing discrimination at the hands of the Government.

In a press statement, a spokesman of the Samiti said that after attack by Pakistani raiders during 1947 a large number of DPs from Muzaffrabad, Kotli. Bhimber, Mirpuir etc settled in J&K while many settled in Punjab, Himachal Delhi and other parts of country.

The Government released PM Package for the DPs but it is unfortunate that the DPs settled outside J&K have been ignored and not provided benefit of PM package for their no fault. They had not settled at their own but Government had asked them to move to the other parts of the country due to some political reasons.

Presently many families of DPs are living at Delhi, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Maharashtra etc. After throwing these families out of the State were not even considered as the citizen of Jammu & Kashmir State till 2020.

As per the Government figure these families numbered to 5300 which may have now been multiplied in lakhs as within last 76 years the fourth generation has come up now. There is a question that can the Government show the said options obtained from 5300 families who were willing to settle outside as said by the Government.

Madan Mohan Gupta, general secretary, Mirpur Balidan Bhawan Samity, New Delhi urged the Prime Minister of India, Union Home Minister and Lt. Governor, UT Government of Jammu & Kashmir to consider sympathetically and extend the above benefit to the eligible Displaced Families living in other parts of the country who were left out earlier.