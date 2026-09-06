Govt backtracking on allotment of 5 marlas of land to landless: Pathania

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Sept 5: BJP leader and MLA, Udhampur, East, Ranbir Singh Pathania today undertook a tour of Peouni village in tehsil Majalta, along with the local administration, to take stock of the situation arising out of the damage caused to houses by recent landslides.

Seven households in the area have been impacted by the landslides, leaving affected families facing serious hardship. Pathania took detailed feedback from the affected people and assessed the damage on the ground, stressing that protection of life and limb of the people must remain the foremost priority.

Advertisement

Pathania directed the concerned departments to undertake immediate relief and restoration measures. He called upon the Irrigation & Flood Control Department to formulate a comprehensive protection plan for the affected area so that further damage to houses and property could be prevented.

He also stressed upon the administration to ensure that suspended water pipelines, road connectivity and electricity lines are restored at the earliest. He said the restoration work should be carried out in a humane and sensitive manner.

Pathania further called for immediate compensation and relief to the affected people, saying that families whose houses have been damaged or rendered unsafe due to landslides cannot be left to fend for themselves.

Earlier MLA inaugurated the construction work of Dhar to Sortha road to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 7.46 crore under PMGSY.

Pathania said that the situation at Peouni is not an isolated instance. Last year too, landslides and heavy rains had caused damage to houses in areas including Sundla and Krimchi-Mansar, with affected families continuing to await adequate relief and rehabilitation.

Pathania pooh-poohed the Sarkar over its backtracking and inordinate delay in allotment of five marla land to families affected by landslides.

He said that in the last week of August 2025, the Government had announced that orders would be issued regarding allotment of five marla land to people whose houses had been damaged by landslides. However, despite the passage of several months, the affected families are still waiting for relief.