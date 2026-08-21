Govt awaiting Central approval for weather-based crop insurance: Minister

Suhail Bhat

Srinagar, Aug 20: Agriculture Minister Javed Ahmad Dar today said that the Government is awaiting Central approval for a weather-based crop insurance scheme in Jammu and Kashmir and will implement it within one to two months of receiving the approval.

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Dar said provisions for the scheme had already been made in the current financial year, but the Centre has decided to revise the weather-based crop insurance scheme for the entire country.

"The weather-based crop insurance scheme is placed in all 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir. We have already made provisions for it in this financial year," he said.

The Minister said an advisory committee would examine the revised scheme and submit its recommendations to the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, following which states and Union territories would be given the go-ahead.

"Once the Centre gives us the go-ahead, the weather-based crop insurance scheme will be implemented in Kashmir within a month or two," he said

Dar said he raised the issue at the 97th meeting of the General Council of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research in New Delhi, where he was assured that a decision would be taken soon. "Yesterday, I spoke there and the Minister assured me that in the coming days they will take some decisions in this regard," he said.

The Minister said this while speaking to reporters after flagging off a one-day training and exposure programme for farmers organised by the Farmer Advisory Board. Farmers from different districts were taken to the Central Institute of Temperate Horticulture for interaction with scientists and training on modern agricultural practices.

Dar said the programme is part of a continuing effort to expose farmers to new technologies and innovations, including mechanisation and modern horticultural practices.

"This is a continuous process. Every month, we organise such programmes in different places, including Jammu, Srinagar and other locations, where farmers get training and interact with experts," he said.

On road closures affecting fruit growers, Dar attributed recent disruptions to adverse weather and landslides. He said roads have remained largely smooth over the past 10 to 20 days, with vehicles moving normally despite some uncertainty in the weather.

Dar said the, members of an advisory committee, MLAs and representatives of fruit growers had visited affected areas and inspected landslide-prone locations after earlier road closures caused difficulties for farmers.

On agricultural land being used for non-agricultural purposes, the Minister said fertile agricultural land cannot generally be diverted for other uses. He said applications are scrutinised and permissions are granted only after verification of documents and compliance with applicable rules.

Asked whether farmers could benefit from the exposure programmes, Dar said interaction with scientists and exposure to new technologies would help them improve agricultural practices. "Whenever farmers go to big institutions, they learn about the latest technology. Interaction is always beneficial," he said.

On panchayat elections, Dar said the polls would be held at an appropriate time, echoing Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's earlier statement. "Yes, it will be done at the appropriate time," he said.