Govt assigns charge of Secy (Technical) to Prof Rukhsana

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, June 23: Government today assigned the charge of Secretary (Technical) in the Health and Medical Education (H&ME) Department to Prof. (Dr.) Rukhsana Najeeb, a senior faculty member of Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar.

According to Government Order No. 506-JK(HME) of 2026, issued by the Health and Medical Education Department, Prof. Najeeb, a Professor in the Department of Anesthesiology at GMC Srinagar, has been entrusted with the charge of Secretary (Technical), H&ME Department, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Advertisement

The order states that the assignment has been made "in the interest of administration."

The Government clarified that the arrangement is purely temporary and will not confer any right on the officer to claim regular appointment, seniority, promotion, or any other service benefit against the post.

It added that the position will continue to be governed by the relevant service rules and regulations.

Earlier, Prof. Najeeb was relieved of her duties as Principal, GMC Anantnag, and directed to report back to her parent institution, GMC Srinagar.