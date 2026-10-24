Home About
Android App iOS App Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Latest News / Govt Assigns Additional Charge Of Members To J&K Special Tribunal

Govt Assigns Additional Charge Of Members To J&K Special Tribunal

JAMMU, Oct 24: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has assigned additional charge of Member of the J&K Special Tribunal, Jammu, to Pawan Kumar Sharma, Special Judge, Anti-Corruption (CBI) Cases, and that of Member of the tribunal in Srinagar to Manoj...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
10:00 AM Oct 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img

JAMMU, Oct 24: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has assigned additional charge of Member of the J&K Special Tribunal, Jammu, to Pawan Kumar Sharma, Special Judge, Anti-Corruption (CBI) Cases, and that of Member of the tribunal in Srinagar to Manoj Parihar, One Man Forest Authority.

See Order Copy Click Here.....

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra