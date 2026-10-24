Govt Assigns Additional Charge Of Members To J&K Special Tribunal
JAMMU, Oct 24: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has assigned additional charge of Member of the J&K Special Tribunal, Jammu, to Pawan Kumar Sharma, Special Judge, Anti-Corruption (CBI) Cases, and that of Member of the tribunal in Srinagar to Manoj...
JAMMU, Oct 24: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has assigned additional charge of Member of the J&K Special Tribunal, Jammu, to Pawan Kumar Sharma, Special Judge, Anti-Corruption (CBI) Cases, and that of Member of the tribunal in Srinagar to Manoj Parihar, One Man Forest Authority.
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