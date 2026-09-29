Govt assessing crop losses in Gulmarg constituency: CM

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Sept 28: The J&K Government has begun a detailed field assessment of crop damage caused by a severe hailstorm in parts of Gulmarg constituency, with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah informing the Legislative Assembly today that compensation will be released only after verification and consolidation of the damage reports.

Replying to a Calling Attention Notice by Gulmarg MLA Pirzada Farooq Ahmad Shah, Omar said the hailstorm struck during the intervening night of September 11 and 12 at around 11:45 pm, affecting several villages in Tehsil Kunzer/Tangmarg.

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The hailstorm damaged agricultural and horticultural crops, including apple orchards, maize and paddy.

Revenue teams, along with officials from the Agriculture and Horticulture departments, have been deputed to the affected villages for on-the-spot assessment and verification in accordance with prescribed norms.

Omar said the teams had been directed to submit detailed assessment reports at the earliest, following which the village-wise and crop-wise extent of damage would be consolidated.

He clarified that no compensation or relief has been sanctioned or released so far, as the assessment and verification process is still underway.

Compensation will be sanctioned and released as per prescribed relief norms after the consolidated assessment report is received and processed, he said, adding that details of the amount and number of beneficiaries would be provided thereafter.

Omar also informed the House that no case had been finalised so far. The number of cases assessed, approved, paid and pending would be reported after the field reports are received and consolidated.

Asked about any special relief or assistance for affected farmers and horticulturists, Omar said there was currently no such proposal with the department, as the assessment of losses remained underway.