Govt asks sugar mills for bulk-buyer sales  data again after incomplete, inaccurate filings

NEW DELHI, Oct 28: The food ministry on Wednesday directed all sugar mills to submit details of sales of 500 tonnes or more to bulk consumers such as soft drink makers in the 2025-26 fiscal year, saying information provided so far was incomplete and inaccurate.

The ministry had first asked mills to furnish the details on August 13.

"However, it has been observed that the requisite information has not been furnished by a large number of sugar mills and that information received from certain mills is incomplete and/or inaccurate," the ministry said in a letter to all mills.

The ministry said it had decided to reiterate the requirement in order to monitor supply and distribution of sugar in the domestic market and ensure transparency in sales to bulk consumers. The information should cover buyers purchasing directly from mills or indirectly through agents and dealers.

Where sugar was supplied through agents or dealers, mills must report details of the bulk consumers who were billed, it said.

The ministry asked mills to ensure the data is complete, accurate and verified against their records, including sales invoices and dispatch details.

Mills have been asked to submit the information "without fail" by October 30.

The Ministry is monitoring sugar sales amid tight domestic supplies and firm retail prices. (PTI)