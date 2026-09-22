Govt asks NHAI to recover environmental compensation from construction company

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 21: Government has asked the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to recover Rs 12.30 crore in environmental compensation imposed on construction company NKC Projects Pvt Ltd for violations linked to mining in Shaliganga Nallah by adjusting the amount against its pending bills.

The Government disclosed this in a written reply to a starred question by Chadoora MLA Ali Mohammad Dar in the J&K Legislative Assembly today.

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The J&K Pollution Control Committee (JKPCC) had imposed environmental compensation of Rs 3.10 crore on NKC Projects Pvt Ltd in February 2026 for violating conditions of its environmental clearance while carrying out extraction from Shaliganga Nallah.

According to the Government, the company has not deposited the compensation and has instead filed a writ petition before the High Court challenging the JKPCC order.

The matter is therefore sub judice, it said.

The compensation has since increased to Rs 12.30 crore under the Polluter Pays Principle, according to details cited in the case.

Under the formula, the amount doubles if it is not paid within the stipulated three months and doubles again for every subsequent three-month period of non-payment.

The Government has now asked NHAI to recover the amount from the pending bills of the company.

The compensation was imposed after the Supreme Court dismissed an appeal filed by NKC Projects against an order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) banning mining in Shaliganga in 2022.

The Supreme Court, in its judgment of August 22, 2026, directed the JKPCC to take action against the violators.

Following the Supreme Court proceedings, petitioner Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat approached the JKPCC seeking action against the company.

The pollution control body subsequently imposed the Rs 3.10 crore environmental compensation in February.

Bhat questioned the Government's description of the matter as sub judice, arguing that the High Court had not stayed the JKPCC's environmental compensation order.

He said the compensation should be recovered by the Government and NHAI and utilised for restoration of the Shaliganga at Panzan in Chadoora, which, he alleged, was severely damaged by the company's activities during 2021-22.

Bhat also questioned whether NHAI had acted on the JKPCC communication seeking recovery of the compensation from the company's pending bills.