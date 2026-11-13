Govt asks IAS officers to submit PARs by Nov 30

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 12: Jammu and Kashmir Government has directed all IAS officers posted in the Union Territory to submit their Performance Appraisal Reports (PARs) for the period April to October 2026 by November 30.

According to a circular issued today by the General Administration Department (GAD), the reports have been generated and forwarded through the Sparrow-IAS portal.

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The deadline has been fixed in view of Rule 7A of the All India Services (Performance Appraisal Report) Rules, 2007, which restricts reporting, reviewing and accepting authorities from recording remarks after one month of their retirement or demitting office.

Government has asked all concerned officers to submit and forward their PARs before the prescribed deadline.