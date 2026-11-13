Home About
Android App iOS App Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / State / Govt asks IAS officers to submit PARs by Nov 30

Govt asks IAS officers to submit PARs by Nov 30

Excelsior Correspondent JAMMU, Nov 12: Jammu and Kashmir Government has directed all IAS officers posted in the Union Territory to submit their Performance Appraisal Reports (PARs) for the period April to October 2026 by November 30. According to a circular...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
04:38 AM Nov 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 12: Jammu and Kashmir Government has directed all IAS officers posted in the Union Territory to submit their Performance Appraisal Reports (PARs) for the period April to October 2026 by November 30.

According to a circular issued today by the General Administration Department (GAD), the reports have been generated and forwarded through the Sparrow-IAS portal.

Advertisement

The deadline has been fixed in view of Rule 7A of the All India Services (Performance Appraisal Report) Rules, 2007, which restricts reporting, reviewing and accepting authorities from recording remarks after one month of their retirement or demitting office.

Government has asked all concerned officers to submit and forward their PARs before the prescribed deadline.

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra