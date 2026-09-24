Govt Aproves 6 Free LPG Cylinders For AAY Families; LoP Accuses Govt Of Betrayal

Srinagar, Sep 24: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has approved a scheme to provide six free LPG cylinders annually to Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) families, Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Satish Sharma informed the Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

The announcement, triggered uproar in the House with BJP members shouting slogans of “Jhooti Sarkaar” and “Yeh dhokha hai.”

Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma said the Government had promised 12 free cylinders to every household during elections and has now restricted it to six cylinders for AAY families only.

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“Two years ago you announced 12 free cylinders for every household. Today the Minister says six cylinders will be given to AAY only. This is mockery. You have been exposed,” LoP said.

“You have betrayed the people. Not even giving six cylinders to all is a betrayal of the poor,” he said.

The LoP also questioned the Government over its promise of one lakh jobs and 200 units of free electricity.

The remarks triggered protests from the treasury benches, while BJP members continued slogan shouting, leading to heated exchange between the two sides.

Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather tried to restore order as uproar continued for some time. (KNO)