Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 24: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has approved the transfer of 32 kanals and 05 marlas of land in Naidkhai and Poshwari villages of Tehsil Hajin, Bandipora district, to the Power Development Department for construction of a grid station at Hajin.

The land, comprising 10 kanals and 05 marlas in Naidkhai and 22 kanals in Poshwari, will be transferred free of cost on account of the public purpose involved.

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The proposed grid station is expected to significantly strengthen the power transmission and distribution network in Hajin and adjoining areas, improve voltage stability, reduce power outages and fluctuations, and enhance the reliability and quality of electricity supply.

The project will also help meet the growing electricity demand in the area and improve the overall power infrastructure, benefiting local residents.

The Jammu and Kashmir Power Transmission Corporation Limited (JKPTCL), has already conveyed the feasibility of the site for the project. Administrative approval for construction of the grid station along with a 132 KV D/C transmission line had earlier been accorded by the Government.