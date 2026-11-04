Govt Approves Strengthening, Extension Of 850 Fast Track Courts To Deal With Child Abuse And Rape

New Delhi, Nov 4: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the strengthening and extension of 850 fast track courts to deal with child abuse and rape cases, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

Briefing reporters on decisions taken by the Cabinet, Vaishnaw said the Modi government is committed to firmly dealing with cases of atrocities against women and children.

He said the decision is part of efforts to fully utilise and implement prevailing laws and draft new legislations to deal with such cases.

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The Centrally Sponsored Scheme for the establishment of Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs), including exclusive POCSO (ePOCSO) courts, was introduced in October 2019, following the enactment of the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2018 and the order of the Supreme Court.

These courts are dedicated to the time-bound trial and disposal of pending cases related to rape and crimes under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. (Agencies)