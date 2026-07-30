Govt approves Rs 6.38 cr project for development of Khoo Sahib spring

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 29: In a significant step towards the preservation and development of Jammu and Kashmir's religious and heritage sites, the Government has approved a Rs 6.38 crore project for the development of the revered holy spring of Khoo Sahib at Yarwan, Shadimarg in Pulwama district.

The project aims to upgrade essential infrastructure and improve facilities for devotees and visitors while ensuring the preservation of the site's religious, cultural and historical significance. The initiative is expected to enhance the overall pilgrim experience and promote the conservation of one of South Kashmir's prominent spiritual landmarks.

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The approval reflects the Government's continued commitment for safeguarding Jammu and Kashmir's rich religious and cultural heritage through focused investments in the restoration and development of important places of worship and pilgrimage.