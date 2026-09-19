Govt approves Rs 6.17 cr Multi-Purpose Indoor Sports Hall at Ganderbal

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 18: The Jammu and Kashmir Government, headed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, has accorded administrative approval for the construction of a modern Multi-Purpose Indoor Sports Hall (60m × 40m) at Ganderbal at an estimated cost of Rs 6.17 crore.

The facility will be equipped with modern sporting amenities and provide quality infrastructure for young athletes, enabling them to hone their skills and pursue sporting excellence.

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The project is aimed at nurturing local sporting talent and strengthening the sports ecosystem in the district, while providing a platform for athletes to train and participate in various sporting activities.