Govt approves Rs 49.34 cr parking projects in Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 12: The Jammu and Kashmir Government, led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, has accorded administrative approval for two major parking infrastructure projects in Jammu, aimed at easing traffic congestion and strengthening planned urban infrastructure in the city.

The approved projects include a Parking-cum-Commercial Complex at Parade and a Multilevel Car Parking facility at SMGS Hospital, Jammu, with a combined estimated cost of Rs 49.34 crore.

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The projects are envisaged to provide modern and organised parking facilities at key locations, helping decongest busy areas and improve traffic management. The facilities will also contribute to more efficient utilisation of available urban space and support the broader objective of planned and sustainable urban development.

The new parking infrastructure is expected to significantly improve convenience for commuters, visitors and residents, particularly in areas witnessing high vehicular movement and parking pressure.