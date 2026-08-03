Govt approves Rs 18.96 cr Water Supply Scheme for Pulwama

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 2: Continuing its efforts to strengthen essential public infrastructure across Jammu & Kashmir, the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah-led Government has accorded administrative approval to an Rs 18.96 crore Water Supply Scheme for Pulwama town.

The project is aimed at augmenting and modernising the town's water-supply infrastructure to ensure a more reliable, efficient and sustainable supply of safe drinking water to the residents. The scheme is expected to address the growing demand for potable water while enhancing the overall quality and dependability of water services in the town.

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The initiative reflects the Government's continued commitment to upgrading essential civic infrastructure and improving the quality of life for people by ensuring access to basic amenities.

Once completed, the project will significantly strengthen the drinking water distribution network in Pulwama, benefitting households through improved water availability and service delivery.

The Government also approved a Rs 19.61 crore project for the development of a comprehensive sewerage network covering Ahmed Nagar, Pandach, Illahi Bagh, the right side of 90 Feet Road, Rangpora Zakura and Ghulab Bagh in Srinagar.

The project aims to establish a modern sewerage system in these localities, providing residents with improved sanitation facilities and ensuring the scientific collection and management of wastewater. Once completed, the initiative is expected to enhance public health, improve environmental hygiene and contribute to a cleaner urban landscape.

The new sewerage network will facilitate efficient wastewater disposal, reduce the risk of water contamination and support sustainable urban development in these rapidly growing residential areas.