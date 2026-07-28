Govt approves Rs 16.36 cr for restoration of historic Jamia Masjid Shopian, Chaumanda Mata Mandir Ramban

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 27: The Government of Jammu & Kashmir, led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, has approved two major heritage conservation projects worth Rs 16.36 crore for the revival and restoration of the historic Jamia Masjid Sharief in Shopian and the Sarvadhar Chaumanda Mata Mandir in Ramban.

The Government has sanctioned Rs 6.05 crore for the revival and restoration of the historic Jamia Masjid Sharief in Shopian on heritage lines. The project aims to preserve the mosque’s distinctive architectural character while safeguarding its rich cultural and historical legacy for future generations.

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In another significant decision, the Government has approved Rs 10.31 crore for the revival and restoration of the Sarvadhar Chaumanda Mata Mandir in Ramban. The project seeks to conserve and strengthen the temple’s historic and religious significance while ensuring the preservation of its architectural heritage.