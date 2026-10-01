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Home / Latest News / Govt Approves Rs 15 Crore For Restoration Of Traditional Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage Route: CM Omar

Govt Approves Rs 15 Crore For Restoration Of Traditional Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage Route: CM Omar

JAMMU, Oct 1: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said the Government has accorded administrative approval for restoration of traditional Shri Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage route at an estimated cost of Rs 15 crore. In a post on X, CM...

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Daily Excelsior
01:38 PM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Oct 1: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said the Government has accorded administrative approval for restoration of traditional Shri Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage route at an estimated cost of Rs 15 crore.

In a post on X, CM said, the project will preserve the route's heritage and improve infrastructure along it, ensuring a smoother and convenient pilgrimage for devotees.

"The Government has accorded administrative approval for the restoration of the traditional Shri Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage route at an estimated cost of ₹15 crore. The project will preserve the route's heritage and improve infrastructure along it, ensuring a smoother and convenient pilgrimage for devotees," CM Omar said.

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