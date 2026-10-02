Govt approves Rs 15 cr restoration of traditional Shri Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage route

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 1: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah-led Government has accorded administrative approval for restoration of the traditional Shri Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage route at an estimated cost of Rs 15 crore.

The Chief Minister said the restoration of the traditional route is aimed at preserving its heritage while strengthening infrastructure and improving facilities for pilgrims undertaking the revered journey.

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Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine is among the major pilgrimage destinations in Jammu and Kashmir, attracting millions of devotees from across the country and abroad every year.

The project will focus on restoration and improvement of the traditional route, with the objective of ensuring a smoother, safer and more convenient pilgrimage experience for devotees while preserving its historical and cultural significance.

The Chief Minister emphasised that development of pilgrimage infrastructure must go hand in hand with preservation of the heritage and traditional character of important religious sites in Jammu and Kashmir.