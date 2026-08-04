Govt approves Rs 10.95 cr for restoration, upgradation of Ziyarat Sharief Khiram, Shiv Mandir Thajiwara

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 3: The Government of Jammu & Kashmir has approved two projects worth Rs 10.95 crore for the preservation, restoration and upgradation of two prominent religious sites in Anantnag district.

An amount of Rs 5.03 crore has been approved for the restoration and renovation of Ziyarat Sharief Khiram, while Rs 5.92 crore has been sanctioned for the repair and renovation of Shiv Mandir, Thajiwara, Bijbehara.

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The projects aim to preserve the sanctity, heritage and architectural character of these revered places of worship while upgrading essential infrastructure to provide a better experience for devotees and visitors.

The approvals are part of the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah led Government's sustained efforts to conserve religious and heritage sites across Jammu and Kashmir through focused investments in restoration, preservation and infrastructure development. By protecting these sites and enhancing public amenities, the Government seeks to ensure that future generations continue to benefit from the region's rich spiritual, cultural and historical legacy.