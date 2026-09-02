Govt approves over Rs 49 cr for two multi-level parking projects in Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 1: In a major push to ease traffic congestion and parking woes in Jammu city, the Jammu and Kashmir Housing & Urban Development Department has granted administrative approval for two major multi-level parking projects worth approximately Rs 49.34 crore under the 2026-27 Capex Budget.

The approved works include the construction of a parking-cum-commercial complex at Parade at an estimated cost of Rs 24.06 crore, and a multi-level car parking facility at SMGS Hospital at a cost of Rs 25.27 crore.

Advertisement

According to an order issued by Mandeep Kaur, Commissioner Secretary to the Government, Housing & Urban Development Department, Jammu and Kashmir, the financial assistance for the projects has been sanctioned following a proposal mooted by the Jammu Municipal Corporation.