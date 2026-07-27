J&K Govt Approves Rs 16.36 Crore For Two Major Heritage Conservation Projects

Srinagar, July 27: The Jammu and Kashmir government has approved two major heritage conservation projects worth Rs 16.36 crore to revive and restore the historic Jamia Masjid in Shopian and the Sarvadhar Chaumanda Mata Mandir in Ramban, the government spokesperson said on Monday.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah-led government sanctioned Rs 6.05 crore for Jamia Masjid in Shopian to preserve its distinctive architectural character and safeguard its rich cultural and historical legacy for future generations, the spokesperson said.

In another decision, the government approved Rs 10.31 crore for the Sarvadhar Chaumanda Mata Mandir in Ramban to conserve and strengthen the temple's historic and religious significance while preserving its architectural heritage, the spokesperson said.