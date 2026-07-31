Govt Approves ₹13.75 Crore For Heritage Conservation Projects At Purmandal, Imambara Zadibal

SRINAGAR, Jul 31: The Government of Jammu & Kashmir has approved two major heritage conservation projects worth ₹13.75 crore for the restoration and revival of the historic heritage site of Purmandal in Samba and the conservation and upgradation of the historic Imambara Zadibal in Srinagar. The twin initiatives reaffirm the Government’s commitment to preserving Jammu & Kashmir’s rich religious, cultural and architectural heritage while enhancing facilities for pilgrims, devotees and visitors.

The Government has approved a ₹7.16 crore project for the restoration and revival of the historic heritage site of Purmandal in Samba. The initiative aims to preserve the site’s unique heritage character while improving essential infrastructure to enhance the experience of pilgrims and tourists visiting the revered shrine town.

The Government has also sanctioned a ₹6.59 crore project for the conservation and upgradation of the historic Imambara Zadibal in Srinagar. The project seeks to conserve the architectural and heritage character of the centuries-old Imambara while upgrading essential infrastructure to provide improved facilities for the large number of devotees and visitors who visit the revered religious site throughout the year.

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These projects form part of the Government’s sustained efforts to protect and restore places of immense religious, historical and cultural significance across Jammu and Kashmir through focused investments in heritage conservation and infrastructure development.

The approval of the Purmandal and Imambara Zadibal projects follows a series of similar initiatives undertaken by the Government in recent months. Earlier, the Government sanctioned a ₹6.38 crore project for the development of the revered holy spring of Khoo Sahib at Yarwan in Shadimarg, Pulwama. The project aims to upgrade essential infrastructure and improve facilities for devotees while preserving the site’s religious, cultural and historical significance, thereby enhancing the overall pilgrim experience.

The Government has also recently approved two major heritage conservation projects worth ₹16.36 crore for the revival and restoration of the historic Jamia Masjid Sharief in Shopian and the revered Sarvadhar Chaumanda Mata Mandir in Ramban. These projects are designed to protect important heritage structures while strengthening amenities for worshippers and visitors.